LONDON — What is curious about the works featured in New York-based artist Sedrick Chisom's first UK solo show Twenty Thousand Years of Fire and Snow, at Pilar Corrias, is that while they are described as "sitting within the Afrofuturistic tradition," there are no Black people present in them. This is not a criticism. It is an observation that provides an opportunity to consider what it means to create Afrofuturistic art — i.e., work that envisages futures from Black perspectives, and most commonly, imagines the lives of Black people in those futures — that does not require the presence of Black people.