Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

I'm jealous of my pretty sister

By Robert Wallace Syndicated advice columnist
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

My sister is a year and a half older than I am, and she’s very pretty and popular at our high school. I am only moderately popular, and while I feel I am nice-looking, I’m nowhere in the league of my sister’s model looks. I’m also kind of shy and she’s very outgoing.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#Big Sister#Textbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Relationship AdviceSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Relationship Advicemyhorrynews.com

Column B: Advice from an old timer who knows a thing or two

Not quite sure where she got it, I’ve lifted this from Renee Norris Elvis’ Facebook page because as she said, it’s just too good not to share. An almost-octogenarian says he’s learned these things in his near-80 years:. After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse my children and my...
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

"My Own Mom Said I’m Ugly"

It's not easy for people to accept criticism, especially when it's related to their physical appearance, and it gets more problematic when it's coming from someone close to you. A girl opened up on the internet after her mother told her that she looks "ugly." It was getting difficult for her to get those words out of her mind.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Cars 108

An Honest Open Letter to My Son As He Becomes a First Time Dad

I really feel at this point I should be giving you all types of advice on being a parent and I’m not even sure where to begin. In just a few weeks you experience one of the most amazing moments of your life, becoming a dad. How can it be possible? Somehow 33 years I’ve gone by and it seems like only yesterday I was holding you in my arms for the very first time.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! We Eloped During COVID With My Mom’s Blessing. Now She’s Mad She “Wasn’t Invited.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Last spring, my wedding was canceled because COVID hit about a month before the celebration. We were devastated, but we did what we had to do. Later that summer, we decided to go ahead and sign the marriage certificate when we found out one of our friends was ordained. Since both our families would have to get on a plane, and our parents are at high risk, we decided to only invite a few friends in our “bubble” and have our immediate families FaceTime. At that time, both my parents were very supportive. My Dad even suggested we elope, since at that point in time we had no idea how long the lockdown would last. The wedding happened at our house. We said vows, the license was signed, and then we had some food. I didn’t even wear my wedding dress. Since then, my Mom has started making passive comments like “If I had been invited to your wedding …” and it’s been brought to my attention that she’s twisting the narrative to make herself look like the victim and telling people “I wasn’t even invited to my own daughter’s wedding.” I’ve talked to her about it, and explained that it was a tough situation and we didn’t invite our parents because we didn’t want them to get sick or die. She will say she totally understands, but then she’ll tell someone else in my extended family the same story. How can I get her to stop this? It’s hurtful and it is making me look bad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy