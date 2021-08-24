Can a home be sold if the person went to a nursing home and will never come out?

Q: We are not married but have a child together. Two questions: Does my boyfriend have to provide child support?. A: In California, parents have a legal obligation to support their children, whether they are or were ever married to each other. The right to the support belongs to the child. The child support may be dealt with in court, such as through a parentage action, or a motion for child support (which a parent or the state can file). For example, the California Department of Child Support Services can open a child support case, seek to locate a parent, establish paternity and can address a child support court order. The department’s website is online at childsupport.ca.gov/contact-us.