Real Estate

Can a home be sold if the person went to a nursing home and will never come out?

By Asked in Thomasville, GA
 8 days ago

Can a home be sold if the person went to a nursing home and will never come out?. You can sell the home, but the parent will have to be paid for the life estate that they retained in the house when the house was deeded out to the children.

