Unemployment in Colorado stands higher than nat’l average

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment in Colorado remains slightly higher than the national average. In July, it stood at a smidge over 6%. The national average is just below 5.5%. Boulder County though had the lowest unemployment rate in the state coming in at just under 5%. In Larimer County, unemployment was at 5.1% In Weld County, it was higher at 6.1%. Professional and business services and hospitality sectors saw the most growth.

