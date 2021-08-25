Unemployment in Colorado stands higher than nat’l average
Unemployment in Colorado remains slightly higher than the national average. In July, it stood at a smidge over 6%. The national average is just below 5.5%. Boulder County though had the lowest unemployment rate in the state coming in at just under 5%. In Larimer County, unemployment was at 5.1% In Weld County, it was higher at 6.1%. Professional and business services and hospitality sectors saw the most growth.www.1310kfka.com
Comments / 0