Woman arrested following robbery of student outside Poudre HS

A woman is arrested in connection with the robbery of a student in Poudre High School parking lot. It happened last week. A school resource officer says the girl was approached by 27-year-old Kayla Dreiling of Fort Collins, who asked to borrow the teen’s phone. Police say she then pointed a gun at the student and tried to take her car keys. After a brief struggle, the suspect ran away on foot. Police say surveillance video helped them find Dreiling who was in possession of a realistic replica of a gun. She was charged with aggravated robbery and felony menacing.