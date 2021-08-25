Cancel
Arizona State

Man wearing fake Border Patrol uniform arrested in Arizona

By The Associated Press, Jenny Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man wearing a fake U.S. Border Patrol uniform and driving a bogus patrol vehicle has been arrested in southern Arizona after attempting to smuggle migrants into the country. Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol agents arrested the driver and 10 migrants near Tucson. The interim Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, John Modlin, says the bogus car was a cloned vehicle similar to ones used by the Border Patrol. Modlin also says the driver was wearing a fake Border Patrol uniform when arrested. The name, age and nationality of the driver wasn’t immediately released Tuesday.

