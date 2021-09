Virus, vaccine, mandates, repeat. Variants, boosters, mandates, repeat. New normal, surge, re-sheltering, repeat. And so go our days and months and, perhaps years. Time has taken on a new dimension now. It’s not that there’s more of it; we’re just using it differently. We replace our times of socializing with other activities and not the least of these, for me, is looking back at where we’ve been and trying to imagine where we are headed.