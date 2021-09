MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida pre-school teacher and her family were killed in a crash on Sunset Drive in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday. Karina Chacon Diaz worked as a toddler teaching assistant at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall, according to the school’s program director Emilu Alvarez. “We are all in shock and we are all at a loss today,” said Alvarez, who also said she knew something was wrong when Diaz didn’t show up to work on Tuesday morning. “I texted her and nothing,” she said. Diaz worked at the pre-school on Southwest 104th Street for five years, assisting with two...