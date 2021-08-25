King: If Stokes Beats Me Out, ‘They Drafted Right Guy’
Coming off a long-awaited breakout season in 2019, Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King has endured a lot of challenges over the past year. An injured quad sidelined him for five games early last season. His production plunged from five interceptions in 2019 to five passes defensed in 2020. Then, he infamously was torched for two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. Finding a tepid market in free agency, King returned to Green Bay on a one-year deal. A month later, the Packers drafted his potential replacement with first-round pick Eric Stokes.www.yardbarker.com
