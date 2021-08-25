Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros rookie Luis Garcia shuts down Royals

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxpyV_0bc8txML00

EditorsNote: Added host to 1st graf, tweaked 9th graf

Rookie right-hander Luis Garcia carried a shutout into the seventh inning, two relievers kept it intact the rest of the way, and the host Houston Astros capitalized on two early errors in their 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Garcia (10-6) became the third Houston starter to reach double digits in victories, joining Zack Greinke (11-4) and Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4). He did so by posting the longest scoreless outing of his career, logging 6 2/3 innings while surrendering four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Garcia retired the first six batters he faced before enduring the toughest stretch of his start. Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor socked a leadoff double off the scoreboard in left field in the third inning, the first of four batters to reach safely against Garcia in a seven-batter stretch.

Garcia helped limit the damage by not panicking when Taylor, at third following a Jarrod Dyson walk and a double steal, attempted to swipe home with two outs and Nicky Lopez at the plate. Garcia calmly threw the ball to catcher Jason Castro, who applied the tag on Taylor.

Following a one-out single by Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi in the fourth that left runners on first and second, Garcia retired nine consecutive batters.

Garcia capped his appearance with a strikeout of Ryan O’Hearn having tossed 90 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Garcia is 3-0 and has not allowed any runs while striking out 23 batters in 18 2/3 innings over his last three home starts.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer (3-9) was undone by his defense in the first inning. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reached on a fielding error by O’Hearn at first base and later scored on a Carlos Correa groundout.

Yuli Gurriel, who walked to load the bases, later scored when shortstop Nicky Lopez compounded a run-scoring infield single by Aledmys Diaz with a throwing error for a 3-0 deficit.

Gurriel scored again in the third when Correa followed his leadoff single with a double to center.

Singer pitched around traffic throughout his five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts. He is winless over his last 11 starts.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBpapercitymag.com

Alex Bregman Making His Long-Awaited Return, Luis Garcia Pitching With Joy and Carlos Correa’s Street Fighter Swagger Shows the Astros Are Fully Back

Alex Bregman will bring passion and another dangerous bat back to the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Luis Garcia has to lead the Major Leagues in laughs per interview. This 24-year-old Astros rookie pitching savior seems to find the joy in everything, even those tasks that many professional baseball players grumble over or just tolerate. Garcia is happiness personified — and the Houston Astros are suddenly starting to take on his outlook. That’s what getting Alex Bregman back and a pitching performance like this can do.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros get edged by Royals in slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here at last, on this clear-skied Midwestern night, was the offense the Astros had searched for the last couple weeks. Jose Altuve emerged from his miniature slump. Carlos Correa, Aledmys Díaz and Jason Castro homered. Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez delivered timely hits. And yet the...
MLBUSA Today

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
MLBRoyals Review

Game CXX: Royals v. Astros

Entering this week’s series against the Astros, the Royals had won just two of their last 12 games against Houston. You’d have to go all the way back to April of 2014 to find the last time Kansas City swept Houston in even a three-game set. Thanks to Benny’s walk-off...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros stumped by Royals in series opener

Following the Astros’ 3-1 series loss last week to the Royals, there were signs that maybe they had left their troubles behind in Kansas City. The offense offered hope by returning home and exploding for 27 runs combined in wins Friday and Saturday against the Mariners. The Royals came to...
MLBKVOE

Royals hold on for 3-2 win over Astros

Andrew Benintendi threw out the tieing run at home in the top of the 9th and the Kansas City Royals walked off with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday night. The Royals scored 1st on a Carlos Santana single. Houston took a 2-1 lead in the 7th inning.
MLBMLB

Correa a factor in Marwin's Houston return

SEATTLE -- The decision to bring utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez back into the Astros organization was a popular one among the players, especially those who remain from the 2017 World Series team. Last week, the Astros signed Gonzalez to a Minor League contract and sent him to West Palm Beach, Fla., to work out, but he’s expected to join the big league club in early September.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Kansas City Royals at Astros

Pitchers: Monday, RHP Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.12); Tuesday, RHP Luis Garcia (9-6, 3.39) vs. RHP Brady Singer (3-8, 5.23); Wednesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21) vs. LHP Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34). Astros (73-51) update: Despite going 3-4 against the Royals and Mariners this...
MLBksal.com

Homer by Lopez Isn’t Enough for Royals against Astros

KANSAS CITY — When the ball cracked off the bat of Nicky Lopez during the third inning on Thursday afternoon, the sound turned heads. The Royals’ shortstop doesn’t exactly have a penchant for power, so when he drove a ball toward the right-field fence, everyone inside Kauffman Stadium turned and watched as it sailed through the air.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals fall to the Astros in extras 6-5

After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer,...
MLBktvo.com

The Royals ambush the Astros 3 to 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven sharp innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 3-1. Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth. Michael A. Taylor also drove in a run off losing pitcher Framber Valdez.
MLBMLB

Garcia 'masterful,' Astros extend division lead

HOUSTON -- No one had ever tried to steal home previously while Luis Garcia was on the mound, but he still knew the Royals and their aggressive baserunners were going to try to take advantage of his prolonged, three-stepped windup in the third inning Tuesday. So when Royals center fielder...
MLBkshb.com

Hammering Houston; Royals keep rolling over the Astros

HOUSTON — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/17): Royals beat Astros to clinch series, Cardinals shut out by Brewers

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the second straight night while the Brewers handed the Cardinals a shutout loss on Tuesday in MLB action. St. Louis (61-57): Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes teamed with three relievers in a four-hit shutout, and the Brewers beat the Cardinals, 2-0. St. Louis struggled to find hits on the night, but Paul Goldschmidt finished with two and a walk. Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina had one hit apiece for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (11-7) gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings to take the loss.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Salvador Perez Continues Slugging In Seattle

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Salvador Perez homered for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, launching...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros shortstop prospect Jeremy Peña assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land

ARLINGTON — The Astros announced Saturday that No. 4 prospect shortstop Jeremy Peña, who underwent wrist surgery on April 21, was assigned to Class AAA Sugar Land. Peña was expected to begin the season at the Class AAA level before he injured his left wrist while making a defensive play in a game at the Astros’ alternate training site in April. He missed the first few months of the season after surgery but has since completed a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League and now has the opportunity to get a month of minor-league games under his belt playing for Sugar Land.
MLBFulton Sun

Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down Royals

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Luis García and the Astros are faced with a unique problem

Luis García is in uncharted territory. Before 2021, he exceeded 100 innings one time in his professional career — in 2019, when he logged 108.2 combined in Low-A and High-A. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old rookie eclipsed 110 innings on the season. For much of it, García has produced remarkably...

Comments / 0

Community Policy