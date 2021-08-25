Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros rookie Luis Garcia shuts down Royals

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie right-hander Luis Garcia carried a shutout into the seventh inning, two relievers kept it intact the rest of the way, and the Houston Astros capitalized on two early errors in their 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Garcia (10-6) became the third Houston starter to reach...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Why Wednesday's Astros game won't be on TV

For the second time this season, an Astros home game will not be aired on traditional television channels. Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. series finale against the Royals at Minute Maid Park will be shown only on YouTube as part of the website's partnership with Major League Baseball to air 21 games exclusively on its platform. The vast majority of Astros games air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, the team's regional cable network.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBYardbarker

Royals fall to the Astros in extras 6-5

The bullpen just wasn’t able to shut things down. After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer, Mike Minor climbed the bump looking to continue the trend of solid pitching. Through the first two innings, the veteran lefty held the Houston lineup scoreless. However, in the bottom of the third, former Royal Martín Maldonado pummeled a 3-1 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field. Trailing by one, Kansas City wasted no time tying things up. Salvador Perez, who already had a home run in the series, blasted a solo shot to left field to make it a 1-1 game. Minor was bitten by the long ball, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Houston re-took the lead in the frame on another solo shot — this time off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. The Astros added some.
MLBSportsGrid

Carlos Correa Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Texas Rangers. https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1432003976980013063. The move is a scheduled day off for Correa, who last played in the 5-2 win over the Rangers Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a home run. Correa has played...
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Astros against Royals

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Maldonado is catching for Lance McCullers and batting ninth. Jason Castro is idle after starting on Tuesday. numberFire’s models project Maldonado for 9.4 FanDuel points and...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/17): Royals beat Astros to clinch series, Cardinals shut out by Brewers

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the second straight night while the Brewers handed the Cardinals a shutout loss on Tuesday in MLB action. St. Louis (61-57): Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes teamed with three relievers in a four-hit shutout, and the Brewers beat the Cardinals, 2-0. St. Louis struggled to find hits on the night, but Paul Goldschmidt finished with two and a walk. Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina had one hit apiece for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (11-7) gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings to take the loss.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Luis García and the Astros are faced with a unique problem

Luis García is in uncharted territory. Before 2021, he exceeded 100 innings one time in his professional career — in 2019, when he logged 108.2 combined in Low-A and High-A. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old rookie eclipsed 110 innings on the season. For much of it, García has produced remarkably...
MLBMLB

'Full-strength' Astros clicking on all cylinders

ARLINGTON -- The Astros are clicking on all cylinders as they charge into the final month of the season, having won four games in a row, including seven of their last nine. After beating the Rangers, 5-2, on Saturday night at Globe Life Field, the Astros reduced their magic number to clinch the American League West title over the A’s to 27 games.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros get edged by Royals in slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here at last, on this clear-skied Midwestern night, was the offense the Astros had searched for the last couple weeks. Jose Altuve emerged from his miniature slump. Carlos Correa, Aledmys Díaz and Jason Castro homered. Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez delivered timely hits. And yet the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting seventh for Royals against Astros

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting seventh and playing first base after being held out of the previous lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting to designated hitter in place of an idle Hanser Alberto and batting cleanup.
MLBMagic 106.5

Astros Lose To Royals 3-1

Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night. Josh Staumont took over for Lynch and pitched a perfect eighth, and...
KVOE

Royals hold on for 3-2 win over Astros

Andrew Benintendi threw out the tieing run at home in the top of the 9th and the Kansas City Royals walked off with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday night. The Royals scored 1st on a Carlos Santana single. Houston took a 2-1 lead in the 7th inning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy