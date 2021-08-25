Cancel
Plasma Fractionation Market – North America is leading the market, owing to growing per capita healthcare spending in the U.S.

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood plasma fractionation refers to the general process of separating various components of blood plasma, which in turn, is a component of blood acquired through blood fractionation. Plasma is the straw-colored liquid portion of blood, which comprises for 55% of blood. During plasma fractionation, plasma is separated and can be used for many different medical applications. Plasma is taken from donors when whole blood is donated, or by plasmapheresis, a process by which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells and plasma is retained. This plasma can be used as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) for replacement of clotting factors. Most plasma is used for products which derived from plasma fractionation. Plasma comprehends thousands of diverse proteins, but only about 20 of these are used to produce therapeutic plasma products. These fit into three classes’ immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin.

