Digital Therapeutics Market Size at $ 2.2bn, Poised to Revolutionize the Pharma/Digital Health Industry. Innovative Business Models, Favourable Reimbursement, Robust Product Pipelines Set to Impact Behavorial Health, CNS, Diabetes Conditions
The global digital therapeutics market pegged at $ 2.2 billion (2020) is set to gain momentum. The next phase of growth likely to be driven by growing pharma-digital therapeutic alliances, growing focus of digital therapeutics companies on mental health, psychiatric conditions and cognitive impairments, gradually improving reimbursement scenario, favorable funding environment and strong pipeline of digital therapeutics products.www.medgadget.com
