Digital Therapeutics Market Size at $ 2.2bn, Poised to Revolutionize the Pharma/Digital Health Industry. Innovative Business Models, Favourable Reimbursement, Robust Product Pipelines Set to Impact Behavorial Health, CNS, Diabetes Conditions

Next-generation sequencing refers to the deep, high-throughput, in-parallel DNA sequencing technologies developed a couple of decades after the Sanger DNA sequencing method first emerged in 1977. It is a massively parallel sequencing technology that offers scalability, ultra-high throughput, and high speed to determine the order of nucleotides in the entire genome. DNA pre-sequencing is one of the most significant steps in the overall sequencing protocol as it involves the preparation of the sample for the subsequent sequencing reaction. Further, the expansion of the worldwide next-generation sequencing market is majorly driven by a rise in genome mapping programs, a rise in applications of next-generation sequencing; an increase in healthcare expenditure; and technological advancements in sequencing platforms. According to Renub Research, The Next Generation Sequencing Market will reach US$ 34.8 Billion by 2027.