Wound Care Market will grow at 4.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 25,280.5 Million by 2026, owing to increasing research and development in wound care

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Wound Care Market, by Product Type (Advanced Wound Management Products (Wound Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Anti-infective Dressings, Alginate Dressings, and Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, and Electrical Stimulation Devices), and Active Wound Care), Surgical Wound Care Product (Sutures and Staples and Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glues), and Traditional Wound Care Products (Medical Tapes, Dressings, and Cleansing Agents)), by Wound Type (Chronic Wounds (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Ulcers and, Other Chronic Wounds) and Acute Wound (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds and Burns), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,790 in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights .

