Wound Care Market will grow at 4.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 25,280.5 Million by 2026, owing to increasing research and development in wound care

The report “ Global ChatBot Market, By Type (Software, Services, Professional Services and Managed Services), By Usage (Websites, Contact Centers, Social Media and Mobile Platform), By Industry Vertical (Financial Services, Healthcare, Communication, Retail, Travel and hospitality, Government and Education, and Utilities), By Deployment Type (On-premises and On-cloud), By End-User (Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Global ChatBot is projected to grow from US$ 357.32 million in 2019 to US$ 801.432 million with a CAGR of 28.17%. The increasing tendency of enterprises towards rising customer skill along with falling operational costs and working effectiveness and growing digital transformation are major factors responsible for driving growth of the global market. Advancements in AI, NLP and cloud computing technologies have added tremendous growth to the market. Another factor accelerating market growth is the growing investments in technology to develop new innovative solutions. Furthermore, according to a survey conducted by Facebook in early 2018, about 1.4 billion people used messenger applications, and they are rapidly willing to converse with a chatbot that is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.