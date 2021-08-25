Vital Sign Monitoring Devices will grow at 9.7% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 11,196.7 Million by 2026, Increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases is expected to propel growth of the market
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market – Insights. Vital signs monitoring devices play pivotal role in patient monitoring as these devices are used to assess physical functioning of the body. Vital signs monitoring devices are used in emergency rooms, operating rooms, intensive care units, and critical care settings to measure heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, and blood pressure.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0