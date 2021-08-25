Vital Sign Monitoring Devices will grow at 9.7% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 11,196.7 Million by 2026, Increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases is expected to propel growth of the market

Medical pendants are systems that support a large number of instruments in places like intensive care units and operating rooms. These pendants are equipped with easily movable arms with enough range to allow the bed area to be repositioned to suit individual nursing techniques without risk of entanglement or obstruction. Companies are being compelled to create and develop new systems with advanced features in response to rising demand for systems with numerous functions, more space-saving, flexible, as well as light-weight systems. In October 2013, Ondal Medical System reported that across a short period of time, over 1,000 MediBoom ceiling pendant systems with electromagnetic brake systems had been marketed and installed in Europe. As a result, implementation of these devices by hospitals throughout the globe is projected to fuel medical pendant system growth over the forecast period.