S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Flex its Muscles
The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Tuesday as it looks like we are hell-bent on trying to break through the 4500 level. The 4500 level would offer a certain amount of headline noise, but it certainly looks as if it is only a matter of time before we break above there. At that point, the market would more than likely go looking to the 4600 level as it tends to move in 200-point increments, so the “rhythm of the market” should dictate that we will looking towards that area.www.dailyforex.com
