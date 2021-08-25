WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Powers Higher Yet Again
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market powered higher on Tuesday as we continue to see a massive recovery in this market. Looking at this chart, you can see that we are getting close to the gap above, and we also have the 50-day EMA sitting just below the $69 level. Crude oil has recovered quite nicely due to the fact that we have bounced off the 200-day EMA, but whether or not we can continue to go straight up in the air like this is a completely different question, due to the fact that sooner or later we will very rapidly get overbought.www.dailyforex.com
