Medical Alert Systems Market Size is estimated to reach to $11.1 billion by 2026

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

According to the new market research report "Medical Alert Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, System Type, Connection Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology, Distribution Channel(Pharmacies, Online Sales, Hypermarkets), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Alert Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.1 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the medical alert systems market include increase in the geriatric population, increase in adoption of life-saving and tracking systems and the growing inclination of the elderly population towards independent living.

