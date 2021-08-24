Cancel
COVID vaccine made from tobacco plant could help reduce global shortage

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEBEC CITY, Quebec — Scientists claim to have created a COVID vaccine — from a tobacco plant. It boosts antibodies tenfold, say researchers, and could combat the global vaccine shortage. Clinical trials are being launched across the world after initial successful results. The vaccine is unique because it is derived...

Brian Ward
