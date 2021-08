Covid testing can cost up to five times the price of return flights to Europe, according to new research. The study, conducted by the All Party-Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation, looked into the costs of return flights to 20 amber and green list countries between 24 August and 4 September. Comparing those prices with the average cost of a single Covid-19 PCR test, MPs found that Covid testing is more than five times as expensive as return flights from Exeter Airport to Alicante, and from East Midlands airport to Barcelona. Ryanair was offering fares of £18...