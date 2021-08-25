Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Boxing in the Park: Outdoor Boxing Bouts At Elm Park, Saturday, August 28

By Lou Hunsinger, Jr.
webbweekly.com
 6 days ago

The Williamsport area has a long and varied boxing heritage. There have been several local boxers who had some public notice beginning with Otto Schliebener, who boxed under the name “Dailey,” who fought and was knocked out in 1913 by future heavyweight champion Jess Willard, two years before Willard became heavyweight champion by defeating the legendary and controversial Jack Johnson. Many people remember the boxing exploits of Frank “Tinky” Casale. Bouts have been staged here since the early 1900s. An outdoor bout was even presented at Bowman Field during the 1930s.

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Willard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Boxing#Boxing Ring#Elm Park#Bouts#Combat#Tinky#Usa Boxing#Webb Weekly#Dartanine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and made a shambles of the electrical grid in the sticky, late-summer heat. One of the most...
Posted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Posted by
Reuters

Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Aug 30 (Reuters) - Residents and tourists in communities near Lake Tahoe fled on Monday as a fierce, 2-week-old wildfire roared closer to the popular resort destination through drought-parched forests in northern California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Evacuations in and around the town of South Lake Tahoe...
Posted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
Posted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy