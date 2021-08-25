Boxing in the Park: Outdoor Boxing Bouts At Elm Park, Saturday, August 28

The Williamsport area has a long and varied boxing heritage. There have been several local boxers who had some public notice beginning with Otto Schliebener, who boxed under the name “Dailey,” who fought and was knocked out in 1913 by future heavyweight champion Jess Willard, two years before Willard became heavyweight champion by defeating the legendary and controversial Jack Johnson. Many people remember the boxing exploits of Frank “Tinky” Casale. Bouts have been staged here since the early 1900s. An outdoor bout was even presented at Bowman Field during the 1930s.