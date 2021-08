Four new images showcasing the upcoming collaboration outfits of upcoming video game Tales of Arise were recently revealed. Game company Bandai Namco Entertainment released new images of the collaboration outfits that come from different franchises under the same company. To obtain these outfits, fans and newcomers will need to purchase the Digital Ultimate Edition of the game. There is no indication that the Collaboration Costume Pack will be made a separate purchase soon, but it should become like that at a later time. The games that will collaborate with Tales of Arise are Code Vein, Tekken, and iDOLM@STER.