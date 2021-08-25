Supercell, which has had no new games for two years, released “Everdale” globally today, which is very healthy without fighting

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell Oy have announced this morning that they will be releasing a special beta of Everdale today. The company will be giving people in select regions a chance to try it out as they make an effort to work out some of the issues and make sure its ready to launch. The countries they're testing in include Canada, the UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia. No word yet as to when the game will be ready to launch, but as of right now, they're not even taking pre-regisrations on either Google Play or the Apple Store.