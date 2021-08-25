Supercell, which has had no new games for two years, released “Everdale” globally today, which is very healthy without fighting
1【GameLook special manuscript, no reprint without authorization! 】. GameLook report/Beijing time on August 24, the Finnish mobile game company Supercell officially announced that its latest mobile game “Everdale” has opened a public beta in multiple regions around the world. This is after the release of “Wild Brawl” at the end of 2018, the company announced the new work again after a lapse of more than two years.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0