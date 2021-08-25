Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Supercell, which has had no new games for two years, released “Everdale” globally today, which is very healthy without fighting

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1【GameLook special manuscript, no reprint without authorization! 】. GameLook report/Beijing time on August 24, the Finnish mobile game company Supercell officially announced that its latest mobile game “Everdale” has opened a public beta in multiple regions around the world. This is after the release of “Wild Brawl” at the end of 2018, the company announced the new work again after a lapse of more than two years.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Finnish#Tencent#Everdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Amazon has never launched a successful video game. Will New World be Big Tech’s first gaming hit?

The first success story for Amazon Game Studios may almost be upon us. New World, the ecommerce giant's massively multiplayer online game, is due out next month. But it's been a bumpy road for the Irvine-based development team. The most recent hurdle, after more than a year of remote work due to the pandemic, was yet another delay that pushed the release date out by one month.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reportedly to be Announced Later This Year

An announcement for a rumoured Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is apparently expected to be revealed later this year, according to Fanbyte. The rumoured details of a third game picked up steam from an interview from June with Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia Antiqua in the original title on Wii well over a decade ago.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series. One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

This “cloud kicking” sport develops into a mobile game, which proves the potential of global distribution of high-quality goods

[GameLook special manuscript, please indicate the source for reprinting]. GameLook report/ Recently, the 32nd Olympic Games held in Tokyo is one of the most popular topics in the world. As the largest comprehensive sports event in the world, the Olympic Games is also the most influential sports event in the world and a carnival for sports fans worldwide. Grand ceremony. Whether it’s exciting competitions or gold medal athletes who have won glory for the country, they can always get a lot of attention on social media.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Supercell Oy Will Launch An Everdale Beta Today In Select Regions

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell Oy have announced this morning that they will be releasing a special beta of Everdale today. The company will be giving people in select regions a chance to try it out as they make an effort to work out some of the issues and make sure its ready to launch. The countries they're testing in include Canada, the UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia. No word yet as to when the game will be ready to launch, but as of right now, they're not even taking pre-regisrations on either Google Play or the Apple Store.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Everdale: Supercell trades combat for peaceful, cooperative building

When you think Supercell Games, you probably think competitive gameplay. The mechanics of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, which are probably their two biggest mobile titles, may differ, but the gameplay of both conceptually revolve around attacking and defeating other players. But today, Supercell revealed a brand new game, separate from the Clash universe, and completely opposite in gameplay philosophy.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Supercell Announces Peaceful Co-Op Village Builder Everdale

Clash of Clans developer Supercell has soft-launched its latest game into beta. Everdale is a peaceful, co-op world-building mobile game with no player-versus-player aspects. It's launching today in "select regions", according to the developer. What is Everdale and is it like Clash of Clans?. In an announcement post on its...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Everdale is a new village building game from the makers of Clash of Clans

Supercell, the developer behind the casual hits Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Boom Beach, and Clash Royale, have just announced an all-new free-to-play village builder called Everdale. It's entering into open beta testing per today's announcement. Only select regions will be able to participate in the open beta's early access. Those who live in the Nordics, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia will participate in the latest testing phase of Supercell's newest game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Supercell’s latest title Everdale was published with a fake name earlier

Everdale, Supercell’s latest simulation title got released recently and is currently in a beta phase. But the Supercell released the game last year under a hood with the name Valleys & Villages, published by Osmium Interactive Pte. Ltd. as spotted by Kotaku. We can see only the tip of an iceberg relating to any game by big names. Many games get scrapped in the soft launch by failing to grab interest. Everdale was released under fake developers and a different name so that Supercell can monitor the impact the game could raise.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Building Everdale, Supercell's "peaceful" multiplayer mobile game

When it comes to quality and longevity, Supercell holds itself to a high standard. If a title doesn't meet these standards, it is promptly discontinued, as demonstrated by the shuttering of Rush Wars in 2019 after three months in beta. Hay Day Pop also met a similar fate last year, after eight months.
FIFAgamingideology.com

2020 European Game Market Report: The scale is 23 billion euros, and the console accounts for 44% and 40% of mobile games

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/In the stock market stage of “getting out without going to sea”, overseas revenue is becoming more and more important for Chinese game developers. In addition to the Asian and North American markets that have been explored by a large number of peers, the European game market also There are huge opportunities lurking.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Merge Dragons! is set to release in China for Android and iOS

Gram Game’s Merge Dragons!, a popular puzzle adventure will soon launch for iOS and Android devices in China. The game will be fully localized in Simplified Mandarin after the game has received its ISBN (International Standard Book Number) publishing license from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA). Merge Dragons!...
Video GamesGamespot

Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi Reportedly Leaving Sega For NetEase

Yakuza and Judgment series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi may soon be exiting Sega, as a new report from Bloomberg claims that the developer is in "final negotiations" to join China's massive gaming company NetEase. The report added that while Nagoshi "hasn't signed a final contract and his duties have yet to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy