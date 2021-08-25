Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

County Hall Corner: Common Sense Census

By Larry Stout
 6 days ago

The initial figures have finally been released for the 2020 Census. Over the next few months, more data will be coming out, but these first statistics have some interesting items of interest. In 2020, 331 million people lived in the United States, and the population is growing, however it is the lowest recorded annual growth since 1918. The overall population age is getting older, and more and more are living alone, although not those in the 18-25 age bracket, who are more and more living with parents or relatives. Natural births are going down, immigration is going up.

