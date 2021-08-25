Sequoyah blasts Harriman for Willett's first career win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Last September, two weeks before the start of a 2020 season reshaped by the pandemic, Vanderbilt’s soccer coach Darren Ambrose and his assistant coaches still weren’t sure which of their largely untested goalkeepers would start the opening game against Kentucky. First-year student-athlete Kate Devine was hoping she had shown enough in preseason to earn those minutes. Then the email arrived: She had tested positive for COVID-19. Devine fretted that the quarantine timeline would prevent her from playing in the opener, but when subsequent tests revealed myocarditis—inflammation of the muscle of the heart often caused by viral infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus—she had more to worry about than just one game. Her entire season, and even her long-term health, suddenly were in doubt.