Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harriman, TN

Sequoyah blasts Harriman for Willett's first career win

By Noah Houck Sports Editor
Monroe County Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE — A trio of goal scorers found the back of the net as Sequoyah soccer powered into its first win of the season. A heavy offensive possession and a lion’s share of possession led the Lady Chiefs (1-2) to a 3-0 home win over Harriman on Aug. 24. After...

www.advocateanddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Sweetwater, TN
City
Madisonville, TN
Harriman, TN
Sports
City
Harriman, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Defense#The Lady Chiefs#The Lady Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Englewood, TNMonroe County Advocate

Bears look to start year with two wins in the second straight season

Tellico Plains has the opportunity to get to 2-0 for the second straight season and, if things go as the Bears hope, with two shutouts. A 20-0 win over Sequoyah started the year off right for Tellico (1-0) and they’ll stay on the road for their Week 2 contest in Englewood with McMinn Central (0-1).
Charlotte, NCchatsports.com

Charlotte Grabs Season’s First Win Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte women's soccer needed to find the back of the net only one time for a 1-0 home victory Thursday evening in its season opener against Kennesaw State at Transamerica Field. The game was called with 2:43 remaining due to lightning in the area. QUOTE FROM CULLEN.
Madisonville, TNMonroe County Advocate

'Hope' defining feature of optimistic Sequoyah

MADISONVILLE — “Hope.”. It took Brody Gilreath that one word to describe what has been different in the prep for the 2021 season. And hope might be the best word to describe a program looking to end a 24-game losing streak. The key to Sequoyah is the amount they have...
Oklahoma City, OKThe Ada News

Ada blasts past Lady Rockets for road win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada freshman pitcher Bradi Odom was perfectly dominant in Ada 12-0 district road win over Mount St. Mary Monday night. Odom struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced in four perfect innings. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Nicole Waters Earns First Career Victory in Troy's Season Opener

TROY, Ala. – The Nicole Waters era for Troy soccer opened in grand fashion Friday night as the Trojans earned a 1-0 victory over Nicholls State. The season opening victory was also the first career win for Head Coach Nicole Waters. Erin Bloomfield provided the matches only goal of the...
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Devine Rediscovers Soccer Joy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Last September, two weeks before the start of a 2020 season reshaped by the pandemic, Vanderbilt’s soccer coach Darren Ambrose and his assistant coaches still weren’t sure which of their largely untested goalkeepers would start the opening game against Kentucky. First-year student-athlete Kate Devine was hoping she had shown enough in preseason to earn those minutes. Then the email arrived: She had tested positive for COVID-19. Devine fretted that the quarantine timeline would prevent her from playing in the opener, but when subsequent tests revealed myocarditis—inflammation of the muscle of the heart often caused by viral infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus—she had more to worry about than just one game. Her entire season, and even her long-term health, suddenly were in doubt.
Polk County, TNMonroe County Advocate

Sequoyah looks to rebound in visit to resurging Polk County

Sequoyah’s Week 2 visit to Polk County had the potential to be a battle of two teams searching for their first win since 2018, but the Wildcats’ 42-19 rout of Copper Basin has changed the approach. The ball is in Sequoyah’s court now. The Chiefs (0-1) might be disappointed with...
Corpus Christi, TXutrgvrider.com

Women’s soccer energy key to first win

The UTRGV Women’s Soccer Team rode a high-energy atmosphere to get a 2-0 home win tonight over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown. With a crowd of 818, the Pep Band pounding away on drums and the energy from the team itself, goalkeeper Maile Lunardi told The Rider she believes the high energy was the biggest difference in the victory.
Alton, ILtheintelligencer.com

MELHS tops Alton for Ward's first win

EDWARDSVILLE – Jenna Ward picked up win No. 1 on Wednesday night. The Metro-East Lutheran Knights celebrated Ward’s homecoming with a 25-17, 25-23 victory over the visiting Alton Redbirds on Wednesday inside Hooks Gym. It was the first home match for Ward, who took over the coaching duties this season...
College SportsFOX Sports

Cowing had career night in UTEP's 30-3 win over Aggies

LAS CRUSES, N.M. (AP) — Jacob Cowing had a career-high 158 yards receiving,. Cowing's yardage came on just five catches, including one for 72 yards, as he finished with his sixth career 100-yard game. Gavin Hardison was 11-of-16 passing for 249 yards and an interception. UTEP rolled to a 20-3...
Durham, NCChronicle

Walk-on Luke Thomas shines in Duke men's soccer season-opener victory

After nearly a year of waiting, victory finally returned to Koskinen Stadium for the men’s soccer team. Spurred by a stellar career debut by sophomore walk-on Luke Thomas, Duke convincingly routed Liberty in a 3-0 blowout, handing out a near-perfect performance on both ends of the field in the season opener.
Unicoi County, TNNewport Plain Talk

Unicoi County runs wild on Eagles in shutout

ERWIN—If you are a Cosby Cosby High football fan, the past two weeks have resulted in a lot of driving. The Eagles (0-2) were en route to Erwin to square off against the Unicoi County Blue Devils (2-0) on Friday night, but met a program in a great rhythm as they silenced the Eagles, 44-0, at Gentry Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy