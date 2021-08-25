Tottenham 'hold talks with Houssem Aouar's agents' after Spurs enquire about Lyon midfielder's availability as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to add new midfielder alongside new £14.5m purchase Pape Sarr
Tottenham have held informal talks with Houssem Aouar's representatives over a potential move for the Lyon midfielder this summer, according to reports. Sportsmail revealed this week that Spurs have made an enquiry to Lyon about the availability of their 23-year-old midfielder, who has scored 17 goals in the past two years for the French club.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0