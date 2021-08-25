Cancel
3D Printing Market is expected to reach $34.8 billion by 2026

 5 days ago

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Market by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Process (Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion), Application, Vertical, Technology, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global 3D Printing Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 34.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.5%. Increased demand for healthcare supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the potential to improve manufacturing processes and enhance supply chain management have created opportunities for the providers of 3D printing solutions in the market. However, factors including limited availability and high cost of materials, limitation of product size, lack of standard process control, and the threat of copyright infringement might hamper the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

