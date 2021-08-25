What Britney Spears Taught Us About Conservatorships?

The #FreeBritney movement got some huge and dramatic news in August 2021. On Aug. 12, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, agreed that he would step down as conservator of her estate — not immediately, but "when the time is right." In court docs, his lawyer cited public pressure as a reason for his decision, admitting that continuing to be Britney's conservator wouldn't be in "her best interests." Still, Jamie and his team made it clear they believe the public outcry for his removal is "unjustified." Jamie ended the filing with a self-congratulatory pat on the back, saying Britney was in dire need of help when he took over her life more than 13 years ago. "Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her," the docs said. Later in the month it was reported that in another court filing, Jamie said people should "praise" him for his role in his daughter's life and claimed Britney's "addiction and mental health issues" are far more serious than the public knows.