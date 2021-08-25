What Britney Spears Taught Us About Conservatorships?
With Britney Spears’ conservatorship case in the spotlight recently, the term “conservatorship” has, possibly for the first time, become a household term. The truth is, the details and facts behind Spears’ case are not yet fully accessible to the public and it may be some time until fans have the full story. It is, however, undeniable that her case and presence on social media has effectively created a movement, known as the “Free Britney” movement, which highlights issues for millions of other individuals across the country affected by conservatorships.coachellavalley.com
