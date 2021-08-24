Cancel
Sen. Gillibrand: Biden is 'using every capacity he has' to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the feasibility of evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from the country before the August 31 deadline. She says that it's up to the president, not the Taliban, to dictate the terms of the withdrawal, and that he is "using every capacity he has" to facilitate evacuations before the end of the month. Aug. 24, 2021.

