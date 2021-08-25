NEXTGEN TV rollout reaches Kansas City

Kansas City’s leading television stations have begun broadcasting in digital broadcast technology NEXTGEN TV, powered by the ATSC 3.0 standard. The launch in Kansas City follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KMCI-TV, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, and KSMO-TV, owned by the Meredith Corporation, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. The two stations will broadcast their own programming in NEXTGEN TV format, as well as the programming of the other participating stations. All of the programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the eight television stations.