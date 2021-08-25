Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

NEXTGEN TV rollout reaches Kansas City

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City’s leading television stations have begun broadcasting in digital broadcast technology NEXTGEN TV, powered by the ATSC 3.0 standard. The launch in Kansas City follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KMCI-TV, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, and KSMO-TV, owned by the Meredith Corporation, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. The two stations will broadcast their own programming in NEXTGEN TV format, as well as the programming of the other participating stations. All of the programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the eight television stations.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antenna Tv#Nextgen#Television#Tv Format#Nextgen Tv#Kmci Tv#The E W Scripps Company#Ksmo Tv#The Meredith Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy