A College Student’s Guide to Back-to-School in Bucks County

With the fall semester rapidly approaching, many returning Delaware Valley University (a.k.a. “DelVal”) students are scrambling to find spots in Bucks County to hang, study, or grab a bit to eat. Luckily for them, this Doylestown local is here to give them the lay of the land. Although Doylestown may be small, it is definitely mighty, packed full of historical buildings, restaurants, and various festivals throughout the year for all types of students.