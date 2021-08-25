Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Should screening test for stomach cancer have broader use?

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read with interest your recent column regarding the benefit of a colonoscopy for detecting colon cancer. I am 58 and started experiencing frequent light nausea about two months ago, a few days after getting my first Moderna vaccine. My doctor had me get a blood test. It was generally normal except the liver’s enzyme activity level was very high. That led to a second, liver-focused blood test, an abdominal ultrasound, an abdominal CT scan, followed by a colonoscopy and endoscopy. The last test’s biopsy determined that I have stomach cancer, and a liver biopsy, torso PET scan, chemotherapy and immunotherapy are next.

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs You May Have Lung Cancer, Like Kathy Griffin

On Monday, Kathy Griffin announced she has lung cancer. "I'm about to go into surgery to have half my left lung removed," she wrote on social media. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung." There are warning signs of lung cancer to watch for yourself, according to the Mayo Clinic. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Should Be Scanned for Lung Cancer if You've Done This, Panel Says

There was big news for smokers and even non-smokers released this past Spring: The eligibility for a lung exam should expand, according to a statement from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerce. "Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the US," they say. "In 2020, an estimated 228,820 persons were diagnosed with lung cancer, and 135 ,720 persons died of the disease." Their new recommendations are meant to bring equity to testing. Read on to see if you're eligible—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D may prevent colon cancer in people under 50

In a new study from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, researchers found consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help protect against developing colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps in adults younger than age 50. The finding could potentially lead to recommendations for higher vitamin D...
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Analyzing kidney stones using geology and cancer screening techniques

Up to 15% of people will experience kidney stones, and for 50% of those that do, they will recur. It is therefore important to understand as much as possible about how kidney stones form to improve both prevention and treatment. A team of scientists led by Osaka University and Nagoya City University has reported a technique that provides the most detailed picture of kidney stone components yet, shedding new light on the processes involved in stone formation. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Lung Cancer: Diagnosis and Tests

If you have symptoms or your doctor suspects you might have lung cancer, you’ll need to have certain tests to get a diagnosis. These exams can rule out other conditions and reveal the stage of your disease. Getting an early diagnosis is important because the earlier lung cancer is detected,...
Cancerfoxbaltimore.com

More than leukemia: Common blood disorders treated by hematologists

Hematology-oncology is often associated with the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma. c Li, M.D., a medical oncologist at the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC explains this branch of medicine is dominated by benign hematology conditions rather than cancers. In addition to hematologic malignancies, Dr. Li sees many...
CancerColumbus Dispatch

Rising colorectal cancer rates prompt calls for earlier screening

With colorectal cancer rates rising among younger patients, doctors at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) are joining colleagues across the country in recommending that screening begin earlier – at age 45. For many years, doctors recommended that...
CancerHealthline

Vitamin D May Decrease Risk of Colorectal Cancer

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) reported that the rate of colon cancer has nearly doubled since the 1990s among people younger than 50 years old. New research finds evidence that vitamin D might be an inexpensive and easy way to help prevent young onset colorectal cancer. Notably, the findings didn’t...
CancerBemidji Pioneer

Mayo Clinic podcast: Who should be screened for lung cancer?

World Lung Cancer Day was recognized on Aug. 1, to raise awareness about the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Lung cancer accounts for 12% of new cancer cases annually in the U.S., and more than 21% of all cancer deaths this year will be attributable to lung cancer, according to National Cancer Institute estimates.
CancerTODAY.com

Sofia Vergara discusses thyroid cancer diagnosis at 28, urges screenings

Actor Sofia Vergara opened up about her thyroid cancer diagnosis more than 20 years ago. Vergara made her remarks while appearing on a telecast on Saturday for Stand Up to Cancer, a charity co-founded by Katie Couric in 2008. Vergara co-hosted the event for the organization, which has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy