No-fault reform side effects are catastrophic
Unintended consequences sometimes are the most destructive. The worst predicted side-effects of Michigan’s 2019 car insurance reform are coming true. The bills lawmakers and advocates contended would help rein in Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation auto insurance rates were applauded by many when they passed. Who wouldn’t appreciate the promise of lower insurance rates in a state where folks often pay twice as motorists in nearby states for comparable coverage?www.mininggazette.com
Comments / 0