Noblesville East Middle School moves to virtual learning with 20% absence
In consultation with the Hamilton County Health Department, all Noblesville East Middle School (NEMS) students moved to virtual instruction on Tuesday. Over 20 percent of the NEMS population is currently absent due to illness, including 50 confirmed positive COVID cases reported last week and 12 more as of Monday. This 20 percent does not include COVID direct contacts. It does include other illness absences in addition to COVID.readthereporter.com
