Improve your work-from-home setup using the RLDH Alto X 24″ standing desk converter. With this workspace gadget, you can relieve the stress on your body from sitting all day. The natural maple wood grain of this stand will enhance your home office. If you are allergic to the dull, drab colors and feel of office furniture, then this is the stand for you. The Alto X allows you to move your laptop or desktop screen to heights between 4.5″ and 19″ above your desk. This comfortably places your screen to relieve neck strain as you work in a standing position. The 2 trays allow you to organize your work area and configure it to your taste. You have enough space to place your keyboard mouse, coffee mug, or whatever else you may need.