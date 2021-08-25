Cancel
Telluride, CO

Mining & Reclamation Conference highlights local art, history and environment

Montrose Daily Press
 6 days ago

Diverse speakers and topics will span the breadth of considerations about mine reclamation, waste management and water protection at the 11th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference (SJMRC) in Telluride on Sept. 22 to 24. Watershed nonprofits from around the San Juan Mountains will gather scientists, artists, communicators, and community leaders to consider the intersection of mining and reclamation with arts and humanities.

