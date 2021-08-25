TV Schedules

The Kratt brothers' sub loses power while they are exploring the strange landscape of the ocean depths and they are trapped on the ocean floor of the deep sea. Aviva must figure out how to harness the energy from the deep sea's hydrothermal vents in order to save the brothers and return them to the surface. The Wild Kratts team learns all about the amazing process of chemosynthesis and how deep sea creatures transform toxic chemicals into energy. With a little help from the Yeti crab Martin and Chris are able to capture the this energy and use it to restart the amphi-sub and return to the surface.