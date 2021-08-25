Cancel
Montana State lineman Kyle Rygg hoping to break out like former teammate Justin Herbert

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

When Justin Herbert made his NFL debut, his former high school teammate was stuck in limbo, wondering if he’d get to play a 2020-21 season. Montana State ultimately didn't play in the fall of 2020 or in the spring of 2021, relegating players like defensive lineman Kyle Rygg to limited practices and workouts filled with masks and social distancing. Rygg not only watched anonymous players enjoy games last season, he watched his former teammate, Herbert, put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

www.sanfordherald.com

