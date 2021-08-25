Montana State lineman Kyle Rygg hoping to break out like former teammate Justin Herbert

What Can We Expect From Justin Herbert In Year Two?. The Chargers quarterback heads into his second NFL season coming off the most successful rookie quarterback season in the history of the league. He is the record holder for numerous rookie season records with most completions in a season (396), most passing touchdowns in a season (31), most total touchdowns in a season (36), most 300-yard passing games (eight), most multi-touchdown passing games (10) and most three-touchdown passing games (six). It’s no secret that Anthony Lynn robbed Herbert for most passing yards in a season by not starting him in the first game of the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals. He fell just 36 yards short of the last major record and had a chance to face off against Joe Burrow as the top two quarterbacks of that draft class.