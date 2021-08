Commenting on my recent article on the future of EV road-tripping, one reader had this to say. "Building huge batteries into our vehicles is a horrible idea. The weight alone is reason enough but when you factor in the resources depleted to have that battery it's really a losing argument. ... At that point, charging speed is WAY more important than range. ... Why do you need a lot of range when EVERYWHERE you stop has charging. And this is only talking about the 'road trip' scenario. Daily driving is a whole different thing when you leave each day fully charged."