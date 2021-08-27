Cancel
Stocks

BofA Securities Starts Dole (DOLE) at Underperform

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Dole (NYSE: DOLE) with a Underperform rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Dole click here. For more ratings news on Dole click here. Shares of Dole closed at $16.05 yesterday.

www.streetinsider.com

NYSE
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Stocks

MagnaChip (MX) Falls After CFIUS Letter on Merger Risk

MagnaChip (NYSE: MX) shares are trading 5% lower after the company disclosed it received an order from the Department of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocks

Needham & Company Reiterates Buy Rating on Teledyne (TDY) on CEO News

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating and $540.00 price target on Teledyne (NYSE: TDY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocks

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocks

IPO for Dan Loeb-Backed SentinelOne (S) Opens 31% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) opened for trading at $46 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Stocks

BofA Securities Double Upgrades VEON Ltd (VEON) to Buy; $3.2B of Unlocked Value

(Updated - August 26, 2021 7:34 AM EDT)BofA Securities analyst Cesar Tiron upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Underperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reports

Campbell Soup (CPB) Earnings Preview - BofA Securities

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Bryan Spillane reiterated an Underperform rating and $45.00 price target on Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) ahead of 4Q21 earnings on Wednesday, September 1st. Visible Alpha consensus is EPS of $0.48.
Stocks

Dell (DELL) PT Raised to $121 at BofA Securities Into Q2 Earnings

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target on Dell (NYSE: DELL) to $121.00 (from $116.00) while maintaining a Buy rating, saying the recovering enterprise demand and upcoming spinoff are key drivers in the near term.
Stocks

Prudential Financial (PRU) PT Raised to $108 at BofA Securities on Sale of Full Service Retirement Biz

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker raised the price target on Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) to $108.00 (from $104.00) after the company announced that it would sell its full-service retirement business to Empower, which essentially would transfer $342B of AUM (assets under management) to its new owner. Prudential will continue to management pension risk transfers, structured settlements and stable value wrap offerings, but it isn't precisely clear which expenses will transfer to Empower, which will stay with Prudential and which will be "stranded expenses" to be restructured over time.
Stocks

UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Dole (DOLE) at Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow initiates coverage on Dole (NYSE: DOLE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocks
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Stocks

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
Markets

Seaport Global Securities Starts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) at Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Martin Englert initiates coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $165.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Reliance Steel & Aluminum click here. For more ratings news on Reliance Steel & Aluminum click here.
Markets

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Starts Dole (DOLE) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiates coverage on Dole (NYSE: DOLE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "Combination of Total Produce and Dole Food Company creates industry leading fresh produce company. We initiate coverage of Dole plc (DOLE) with a Buy rating and $19 price target. The combination of the legacy Total Produce (TP) and legacy Dole Food Company (DFC) establishes the new Dole plc as a market leader in the fresh produce sector, generating twice as much revenue as its nearest competitor with greater scope for market share gains given the company's wide product range and globally diverse sourcing network and customer base. The product portfolio of fruits and vegetables is well aligned with consumer preferences for healthy eating and lifestyle and environmental sustainability, leveraging the well-recognized and high quality Dole brand. Dole plc's superior vertically integrated business model provides the company flexibility in sourcing and substantially strengthens its control over the supply chain, an indispensible competitive advantage given the perishability of fresh produce."
Stocks
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.

Comments / 0

