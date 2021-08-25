Cancel
Spider-Man 3 theory: No Way Home trailer teases arrival of Sinister Six

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has led to numerous theories about what could happen in the action-packed new film.

On Tuesday (24 August), long-awaited footage of Tom Holland’s third standalone Marvel adventure as the superhero arrived online, showcasing the arrival of former non-MCU characters.

These include villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborne, otherwise known as Green Goblin.

Thanks to their arrival via the multiverse, fans are now convinced that former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in some fashion. But they are also theorising that the trailer shows the Sinister Six joining forces.

The Sinister Six is a villainous group comprised of characters from the world of Spider-Man.

Sony, who owns the film rights to these characters, was planning on releasing a Sinister Six film before deciding to give one of its members, Venom, a standalone movie.

The first Venom was a worldwide hit and the sequel – again starring Tom Hardy in the title role – will be released later this year.

Another Sinister Six member is Mysterio, the antagonist played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), who is inadvertently the cause of the events in No Way Home.

Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures releasing)

A further Spider-Man character to have been given their own film is Morbius.

Interestingly, when the trailer for Morbius was released, Marvel fans were shocked to see that it featured Vulture, the villain played by Michael Keaton in Holland’s first Spider-Man film.

With Sony intent on making it very clear that these films are set in the same world as the MCU, the creation of the multiverse provides the perfect opportunity to assemble the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in cinemas on 17 December.

