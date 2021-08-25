Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Launches Next Year
We’re in the endgame now. Bungie has unveiled the newest chapter of Destiny 2’s ‘Light & Darkness Saga’ The Witch Queen at a special showcase event today. The newest expansion promises to pit players against their most dangerous enemy yet as they attempt to uncover the truth behind Savathûn, the Witch Queen. The action is set to take place on Savathûn’s Throne World, a new location with new threats like the Lucen Brood, Savathûn’s underlings which are powered by the same light that guardians draw from.pureplaystation.com
