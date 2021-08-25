Cancel
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Launches Next Year

By Bobby Houston
pureplaystation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the endgame now. Bungie has unveiled the newest chapter of Destiny 2’s ‘Light & Darkness Saga’ The Witch Queen at a special showcase event today. The newest expansion promises to pit players against their most dangerous enemy yet as they attempt to uncover the truth behind Savathûn, the Witch Queen. The action is set to take place on Savathûn’s Throne World, a new location with new threats like the Lucen Brood, Savathûn’s underlings which are powered by the same light that guardians draw from.

