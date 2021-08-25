Cancel
Obituaries

Margaret “Kathy” McGuffey

Daily News
 6 days ago

Margaret “Kathy” McGuffey, 68, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, Aug.19, 2021, at Putnam Community Medical Center after a brief illness. Kathy, as she was known by her friends and family,…

www.palatkadailynews.com

Obituaries
Obituaries

Margaret “Maggie” Witwen

Margaret “Maggie” Witwen, age 68, passed away on August 10, 2021 at Ingleside Manor Mount Horeb. Survived by her 3 children: April (Reggie), Zachary (Crystal), Samantha (Brandon);. Grandchildren: Justin (Krysta), Tyler (Niki), Tyler, Austin; Many friends, family, and of course Harley pup. Full text available to subscribers only. If you...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Washington Stateduboiscountyherald.com

Margaret A. Clauss, 84, Washington

Margaret A. Clauss, 84, passed away at 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born in Jasper on March 24, 1937, to Verena (Wirthwein) Haller and Frank Haller. Margaret was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate. At the age of 54, she graduated from Vincennes University with an Associate Degree in Social Work. Although she worked at various places, she is best known as a cashier at Buehler’s IGA and the Social Worker at Friends for Kids.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Blountsville, ALblountcountian.com

Ivalee Martin

IVALEE MARTIN, 90, Blountsville, died Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Blount. Born March 2, 1931, she was a graduate of J.B. Pennington High School and member of Blountsville United Methodist Church. Her passion was her family, and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and needlepoint. Predeceasing her were husband of 69 years Sidney Jacob Martin, parents Eunice and Bertha Dingler […]
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Obituaries

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Mr. and Mrs. Ashton

The children of Robert and Mary Ann Ashton announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Mary Ann (Siedlecki) Ashton were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.
Obituaries

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the Lauran Mae Creary – 80 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Michael Creary – 45 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Leo Edmonds – 64 were held August 21st at...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Church celebrates mortgage burning

ALBANY – When the congregants of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church returned to worship in person at the church on Aug. 8, it was a double celebration: the joy of seeing each other and the gratitude of having paid off the church’s mortgage earlier than expected. The lovely brick and...
Family Relationshipslutheranmuseum.com

Wittenberg Roth’s

Today, I will once again choose to write about a family that has been briefly mentioned in previous posts. I feel this family deserves more thorough attention, so that is what I hope to do. There are several Roth families that presently live around Wittenberg (which is basically a ghost town now). I am pretty sure that the Roth family I will discuss was the original one that moved to this area and continues to reside there. Perhaps there are so many Roth’s living around here due to the fact that, of the 9 children born to today’s couple, 7 of them were boys and carried on the Roth name to the next generation.
Enfield, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Faith: Aug. 12-13

ENFIELD — Church school will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at Greater Saints Chapel Baptist Church, 5411 Ringwood Road. The deacons will serve as the teachers. A drive-up homecoming service will follow at 11 a.m. with the theme “Love One Another,” John 13:34. Colors are navy blue, baby blue and white. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kerry Hawkins, one of nine children born in Warren County, to the late Deacon Loyd and Bertha Hawkins. Kerry graduated from Warren County at John Graham Senior High School. He served 15 years in the United States Army. He continued his education at Durham Technical College. Presently he resides in Rougemont with his wife, Paula, and daughter, Kayla. He served as a deacon at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apex for 11 years. During this time he was mentored, licensed and preached his initial sermon in April 2009, under the tutelage of the late Rev. Marcus V. Ingram. He served as an associate minister until he was called to pastor.
Union City, OHWinchester News Gazette

Hollopeter 50th Wedding Anniversary

The children of David and Jeannie Hollopeter happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. David and Jeannie were married on September 4, 1971 by the Rev. Alvis Hollopeter. They have been blessed with two children Tammy (Eric) Cline and Eric (Katina) Hollopeter, and they have eight grandchildren: Jeffery, Emily, Ashley and Conner Cline, Madison and Sara Hollopeter, and Claryssa and Zach Massie.

