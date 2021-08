An assortment of rivalry matchups, old and new, highlight the second week of action in area high school football. There will especially be excitement in DeKalb County, where there will be a game among neighbors DeKalb and Garrett at the Railroaders’ Memorial Field, and a marquee small school matchup of state-ranked teams in Butler as Class 2A No. 7 Eastside takes on Class 1A No. 3 Adams Central.