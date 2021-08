With the college football season nearly upon us, Sportsline has come up with some of our favorite win totals to bet for 2021. Our win totals were a combination of teams that our sims had value on based on data expert Stephen Oh's algorithm and teams that I liked based on their schedule. For each team, we simulate their season thousands of times to get their average win total, which I then compared to Caesar's lines. I then looked at each team on a per-game basis to see if they seemed reasonable based on rosters, coaches, recent history, etc. We had several teams with much more value compared to their lines, but these were the teams where the sims aligned close to my own opinions.