The 2021 Orioles are proving to be history-makers once again. After last night’s latest loss, the team has now lost 14 games in a row for the second time this season. This feat of failure was last accomplished in 1935 by the Boston Braves. It’s not good to get a “(bad thing) that hasn’t been done since ____” and the year that’s named is 86 years ago! You’ve been really bad! That’s the 2021 O’s. Check out Tyler’s recap of the game for the not-so-lovely totals.