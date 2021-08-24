SpellForce 3 Reforced Announced; Iconic RPG/RTS Hybrid Coming to Consoles
Grimlore Games announced that the third installment of SpellForce will be coming to consoles. SpellForce 3 Reforced is scheduled for release on December 7, 2021. Grimlore Games announced that the third installment of SpellForce is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S consoles under the name SpellForce 3 Reforced. The title will cost $39.99 and the release will take place on December 7, this year..www.gamepressure.com
