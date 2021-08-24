Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SpellForce 3 Reforced Announced; Iconic RPG/RTS Hybrid Coming to Consoles

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimlore Games announced that the third installment of SpellForce will be coming to consoles. SpellForce 3 Reforced is scheduled for release on December 7, 2021. Grimlore Games announced that the third installment of SpellForce is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S consoles under the name SpellForce 3 Reforced. The title will cost $39.99 and the release will take place on December 7, this year..

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rts#Consoles#Game Console#Grimlore Games#Rts#Arcane#Eo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Nintendo Switch: New game releases coming in September 2021

As we turn the calendar page into September, we start to head into the holiday season, or at least what is traditionally considered the busiest time of the year for new game releases. Nintendo was never really one to abide by traditional calendars, as evidenced by their solid stream of games throughout the year.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
marketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is its Versus Mode

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Oxenfree Sequel Coming to PS4 and PS5

Return to Camena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5 following an announcement during the Playstation Blog’s Indie Showcase. Developers Night School Studios had a hit on its hands back in 2016 with the release of Oxenfree garnering praise from critics and gamers alike. Blending supernatural elements with a grounded and intimate coming-of-age story Oxenfree focused on high schooler Alex who along with her friends tap into a ghostly signal and attempt to solve the mysteries of Edwards Island.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox console exclusive STALKER 2 runs on Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World announced that STALKER 2 was coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC back in 2020. The developers have announced that the game is also using Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of Epic Games' Unreal Engine. STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently scheduled...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy