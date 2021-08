Despite all the injuries and players on the Covid list, there is no question that the New York Yankees have been excelling, going 24 and 8 since July 17th. Yet, strangely for most of that time, they have gone without a reliable closer. Both setup man Zack Britton and closer Aroldis Chapman haven’t been themselves have blown saves they used to get easily. This presents a big problem for the Yankees; who will close those close games that they have been playing lately?