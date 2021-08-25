After Jackson - Episode 7: Cranes In The Sky

Around 10 years ago, there was a lot of vacancy on Euclid Avenue in Downtown Cleveland. Now, this historic corridor is home to apartments, restaurants, a grocery store. The old rotunda of Cleveland Trust bank – Dennis Kucinich’s old nemesis from the default showdown in 1978 – is now a Heinen’s. The Cleveland Athletic Club is now The Athlon, a luxury apartment development. Even further down the street, near Playhouse Square, is the Lumen, a brand new high-rise.