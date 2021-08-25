The Latest: Australia says still evacuating despite danger

Good morning. Overworked Sydney intensive care nurses are increasing sedative doses to their maximum allowed dose for some patients, in order to manage their workload due to an increased strain on hospitals from the Delta outbreak. Guardian Australia does not suggest the nurses have administered sedatives their patients were not already prescribed by a doctor. On Sunday, as NSW reported 1,218 new infections on the worst day yet of the pandemic, there were 813 Covid patients in hospitals across NSW, 256 more than the previous week. There are now 126 people in intensive care, with 54 on ventilators.